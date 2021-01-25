Take A Moment To Enjoy This Nia Dennis Gymnastics Routine — It’s Pure Black Excellence

But before she was known for her viral floor routines, Dennis was a member of the U.S. National gymnastics team from 2013 to 2015. She was also a 2018 NCAA team champion, the 2019 First-Team All-American on bars, and a four-time All-Pac-12 honoree, according to her UCLA roaster profile. On the academic front, Dennis is a senior sociology major and plans on becoming a physical therapist following graduation.