Take A Moment To Enjoy This Nia Dennis Gymnastics Routine — It’s Pure Black Excellence

But the unique routine is no surprise coming from Dennis, who should now be accustomed to going viral. Last year, when she performed a Beyonce “Homecoming”-inspired routine during a competition against the University of Utah — a routine what earned a 9.975 and 20 million views — Dennis became a tour de force in the world of gymnastics. The now-famous routine was set to Queen Bey’s 2018 Coachella performance soundtrack, including classics like “Lose My Breath,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Ego”— and saw Dennis putting on an imaginary crown, doing shoulder shimmies and mimicking Beyonce’s “Homecoming” moves throughout her routine. She was later invited onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform the same routine.