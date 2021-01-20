Today marks a new chapter in United States history: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been inaugurated as our new President and Vice President. Though circumstances are unlike ever before, with the array of familia faces in masks as a constant reminder, it hasn't stopped the new administration and its supporters from attending the 2021 inauguration in incredible style.
Among the notable guests are former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who set the internet ablaze for looking fly (per usual). Obama walked alongside her husband in an elegant burgundy Sergio Hudson power suit, with an equally powerful beauty look to match.
The former FLOTUS arrived suited and booted with a side-parted silk press styled in bouncy, flipped-out curls by her stylist Yene Damtew. Obama began trending on Twitter mere moments after gracing our livestreams for the first time today, and it didn't take long before the word "LAID" (yes, in all caps) also began trending as an ode to her hair. "Michelle Obama is so perfect! That hair, that outfit, the pure class....she’s just everything!!," one Twitter user wrote. "So far my main takeaway from the day is that Michelle Obama’s hair will be undefeated."
So far my main takeaway from the day is that Michelle Obama’s hair will be undefeated.— Jordyn Holman (@JordynJournals) January 20, 2021
YALL.... look at the Body-ody-ody-ody in Michelle Obama’s hair! STIFF WHERE?! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y2thy9mSoy— Joy Noelle (@JoyNoelle22) January 20, 2021
Fans also pointed out the stark difference between her style choice (a low, messy bun) at Donald Trump's inauguration and her hair for today's ceremony. "Not Michelle Obama with a modest low bun at Trump's inauguration vs. a fully laid & slayed look at Bidens . We love to see it," one Twitter user wrote. "Never forget when auntie #MichelleObama attended #Trump inauguration unenthused in a messy bun," tweeted another.
Not Michelle Obama with a modest low bun at Trumps inauguration vs a fully laid & slayed look with complimenting burgundy 2 piece/belt combo at Bidens ... we love to see it 😌 pic.twitter.com/DhvoWIYpUN— shaqqy shaqqy rumba (@ShaquelleRaevon) January 20, 2021
We honestly expected nothing less than perfection from Obama, who consistently delivers, and her look — along with many other memorable moments from the inauguration — felt like a breath of fresh air on this historic day. Politics aside, we hope stylists get their barrel curlers and rollers ready, because the Michelle Obama blowout is about to be in high demand after today.