The film follows audio-obsessed high school senior Marcus ( Keean Johnson ) after learning that he must undergo brain surgery in a matter of weeks. His condition is treatable, but the surgery will render him deaf. He decides to lose his hearing on his terms and in an effort to seize control of his fate, he goes on a mission to record the Ultimate Playlist of Noise — an album of all of his favorite sounds from cruising on the open road to hearing 100 soda cans open in unison.