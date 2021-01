Marie Kondo & The Container Store’s Collab Makes Us WANT To Clean

The new line will consist of everything from premium bamboo drawer organizers to ceramic spice jars, recycled-fiberboard storage solutions, cotton-rope baskets, rattan boxes, and much more that is all certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and available starting TODAY. “When I was looking to develop products, I wanted a sustainable line that would spark joy and deliver the versatility and expertise The Container Store is famous for,” said Marie Kondo . “I am so proud of what we have created together and thrilled that we were able to infuse aspects of my Japanese heritage into the collaboration.”