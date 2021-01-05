The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm.— H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021
Okay, for one, don't tell struggling Americans not to worry when your company is sitting on OUR money. For two, end of day? Too vague. Midnight, eastern, Pacific? And what do we do when it still doesn't show up? On the whole most aren't feeling trusting, or patient.— Amber (@AmberLynnWest1) January 5, 2021
Shouldn't you guys send an email to this effect??? If this is the case and we don't know as customers, then thousands of people like me could be filing fraud reports with the IRS and FTC since stimulus fraud IS a thing. Can't you notify your customers?— Amy Miller (@amymiller) January 5, 2021
If you filed your taxes using an online provider like H&R Block and opted to receive your refund on a debit card, the IRS might be loading your stimulus payment on there so it shows up as a random acct #. Here's another explanation from the IRS: pic.twitter.com/vwXj5qYpE6— Tanza Loudenback (@notsoTan_za) January 4, 2021
I don’t understand why my 2nd stimulus went to you guys first when the first stimulus went straight into my bank account???? I panicked all day thinking it was deposited into someone else’s account or that I was hacked this is rediculous!— joselin allen (@beautifullyyou8) January 5, 2021
I went to the IRS website n it shows a different account number, my first stimulus check went to my bank account, so wats the difference now.— Tammy (@Tammy8511) January 5, 2021
Why are people getting $100 instead of $600? Or $180 instead of $1200?— Bri Dowers (@BriDowers) January 5, 2021
I got $89 and change...i spent hours trying to figure out what this was only to see HRBlock messed up everything. Hope i get the balance soon. Can you respond with when we are expected to get the balance?— Billie Busque (@akgirl282) January 5, 2021
I didn't receive my 1200 i only received 139.00 why is that please help— Bridget n boothe (@BridgetBoothe) January 5, 2021
Why is my amount not the full stimulus but some random amount?— Heather Craft (@harpenanne) January 5, 2021
Me thinking I'm getting my stimulus this week and then finding out the IRS sent the money to a closed H&R Block account. Can we do anything right? pic.twitter.com/fzkJiLHtVm— Dr. Alysa “Sleigh, What?!?” Lucas ❄️☃️ (@dralysalucas) January 5, 2021
H&R Block: “You should be receiving your stimulus check within the next 2 weeks”— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 5, 2021
H&R Block: what stimmy 😩🤔— Ms. Living in Abundance (@x_markdaspot) January 5, 2021
