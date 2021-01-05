How 10-Minute Workouts Helped Me Get Out Of My Fitness Funk

Once the ball was rolling, I’d sometimes decide to take on a second 10- or 20-minute class. But often, I'd stick with the 10 minutes. My shorter workouts were high intensity: Because I knew I'd be done soon, I found myself pushing harder, moving faster, and jumping higher than I'd been doing during my longer sessions. Still, part of me wondered whether the short bursts of activity were really doing much for my health or strength. But when I looked into it, I learned that small spurts of activity can have measurable results.