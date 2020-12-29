Emma Roberts Just Gave Birth To Her First Child & Here’s What His Name Might Be

After months of keeping her pregnancy low-key (save for a lavish vagina-themed baby shower in her last trimester), Emma Roberts’ little family is welcoming a new face to the fold.
Word broke that the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe staple had given birth to a baby boy on Sunday, December 27 in Los Angeles, and sources told TMZ that Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund decided to name their son Rhodes. Baby Rhodes is the first child for the stars, who have been dating each other for a year now. Refinery29 has reached out to Roberts for comment but did not hear back at time of publishing.
Advertisement
Roberts confirmed her pregnancy back in August, logging onto Instagram to share the news on her own terms.
“Me...and my two favorite guys,” she captioned the telling photoset.
The birth of her first child is a big deal for Roberts for many reasons, one being the fact that the actress struggled with endometriosis for years before getting pregnant. In conversation with Cosmopolitan, Roberts revealed that the common condition — which affects an estimated 1 in 10 women during their reproductive years — had caused her to deal with painful periods and even threatened her ability to get pregnant. As a precaution, she decided to freeze her eggs so that she could have options in the future.
Robert told Cosmopolitan that she was nervous about going public with the personal announcement because nothing was for certain; endometriosis has been identified as a potential risk factor for pregnancy loss.
“I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out,” Roberts explained. “This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”