If you thought the seasonal onslaught of sales had drawn to a close, you were (happily) wrong. Thanks to holidays like Boxing Day and the need to clear out inventory before the end of the year, a plethora of retailers are still in markdown mode offering 2021-ready styles at serious discounts — including one of our favorites: Reformation. The party-ready label has long been our go-to for festive frocks, chic tops, and luxurious loungewear. Now, its end-of-year sale with up to 70% off a plentiful selection of pretty inventory is ready to help you flounce up your winter wardrobe for score-worthy price points.
Whether it’s a white mini-dress perfect for that socially-distant micro-wedding or a cool crop top that will flirt up your next Zoom date, we've culled together the need-to-shop options that will bring you the most bang for your post-holiday buck ahead — and, you can shop the rest of Ref's slashed-price style stock here.
