A Story About An Asian-American Family Is An American Story — Why Are Award Shows Saying Otherwise?

By siloing The Farewell and Minari to the foreign-language race, the HFPA is essentially equating Americanness with English, a designation that feels unquestionably Eurocentrist, antiquated, and racially-biased.

What’s more, it’s not as if the HFPA has applied this rule with intractable objectivity in the past. Inglourious Basterds, Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film about a U.S. Army unit seeking revenge on Nazi soldiers in France, was allowed to compete in the Best Picture race, even though it featured multiple languages throughout its run-time. Between the German, French and whatever version of Italian Brad Pitt thought he was speaking as Lieutenant Aldo Raine, a good chunk of Inglourious Basterds’ dialogue was not in English. The difference? The actors are mostly white.