Shia LaBeouf Has Been Pulled From Netflix Award Consideration Following Allegations

LaBeouf addressed the lawsuit in a statement to the New York Times. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.” Refinery29 has reached out to LaBeouf for comment multiple times.