What We Know About Tayshia’s Divorce & How It’s Affected Her Bachelorette Journey

Throughout the season, we’ve seen how Tayshia’s previous divorce brought her clear perspective on what she wants out of a relationship, a partner, and a marriage. Her choice to eliminate Ben, for example, wasn’t an easy one, but only emphasized that she knew what she was looking for, and that he wasn't her best match. Several episodes ago, worries from her last relationship also caused a brief rift in her romance with Zac, otherwise a frontrunner, who admitted to cheating on a girlfriend once. (When she explained that this was a dealbreaker — and something that ended her first marriage — he clarified that his infidelity happened in sixth grade.)