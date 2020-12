The 10 Bachelorette Guys Most Likely To Go To Paradise

In recent years, it hasn't been all that difficult to predict which Bachelor and Bachelorette alums we'll see on Bachelor in Paradise . If you're a villain (of the Jordan Kimball variety, not so much the Luke P. one), you're in. If you're someone who speaks their mind (again, not in the Luke P. kind of way), you're also in. Shoo-ins also include memorable night one eliminations, fan favorites, and contestants who seem to thrive in the Bachelor world of influencer gigs and Stagecoach hook-ups