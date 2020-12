Some Of The Voices In Pixar’s Soul Are Straight Up Legendary

Pixar already served up a deep flick about moving through new stages of life with Inside Out , but its latest release takes that concept a step further. Soul, which features some jazz numbers written and performed by musician Jon Batiste, tells the story of a teacher named Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx). He is headed to the biggest music opportunity of his life when he suddenly suffers an accident. While his body remains on Earth, his soul travels to the Great Beyond and then the Great Before, where he meets a fellow soul named 22.