The Hilarious Women Of Amazon’s Yearly Departed

Time doesn't feel real anymore. Case in point: 2020 is over in a matter of days. And as we look ahead to 2021, it's also time to think about what we won't be bringing into the new year, under any circumstances.
In Amazon's Yearly Departed, now streaming, seven of your favorite comedians offer eulogies for everything they're more than ready to live without, from any kind of cop show to Donald Trump's Twitter account. The all-star lineup, which includes stars from Insecure, Shrill, and more, is comprised of the funniest women in comedy, and the hour-long special was also written, directed, and edited by all-women teams. (This is a trend I would not like to leave behind in 2020, thank you very much.)
Although there hasn't been much to laugh about this year, host Phoebe Robinson says she hopes the special offers viewers some fun, if only for an hour. "I know sometimes I feel bad laughing or not feeling depressed about the state of the world, so I want to say to anyone who’s thinking about watching this but they’re not sure, give yourself permission to laugh and feel good, too," she told W Magazine. "You need that!"
Goodbye, 2020, and rest in peace — you won't be missed, but this effervescent ensemble is still going to give you a proper send-off.