If You Played A Cop On TV, It’s Time To Pay Reparations

I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020
If you currently play a cop?
If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?
I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP
I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv.— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020
If you currently play a cop?
If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?
I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF
it’s been an honor to have lines I’ve pitched for Chief Wiggum make it to air. he’s the butt of the joke, but I’m still in. https://t.co/KMYaBcPp8G pic.twitter.com/1Bp0P8FaMO— danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) June 2, 2020
If you - as I have - worked on a TV show or movie in which police are portrayed as lovable goofballs you have contributed to the larger acceptance that cops are the implicitly the good guys. Most shows dont portray the brutal shit - much less the racism - that goes on daily. 1/3— scharpling (@scharpling) June 1, 2020