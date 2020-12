Myon Burrell Released From Prison, 18 Years After Amy Klobuchar Helped Put Him There

In a statement, Klobuchar called Burrell’s release “the right and just decision.” However, she also came under fire earlier this year for serving as the district attorney in Burrell’s case, and has recently touted her role in the arrest more than once. “Sweet, sweet child just home doing her homework so that they could go to the mall later on or something, and gang members shot through her house and killed her at her kitchen table while she was doing her homework,” Klobuchar said in a 2019 interview with The Washington Post . “We went after those guys. They went to jail.”