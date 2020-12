A Black Girl’s Guide To Coping With COVID-19

But, on November 13, I tested positive for COVID-19. I thought I was doing everything right, including wearing a mask at all times , keeping six feet away from people, washing my hands, and only going places that the government deemed safe, which eventually included the gym . I know, I know, you’re probably wondering why I would return to a place that’s a hotspot for mixing bodily fluids, but my fitness facility was practicing social distancing and I didn’t see it as a risk because there was barely anyone there. Then, one day in October, I walked in and the gym was at full capacity. I was shook. The Taurus in me refused to slack on my physical fitness goals so I stayed, but I soon realized that the places where you feel most safe are the places where you need to take the most precautions. I can now pinpoint the exact class in which I contracted the virus that has been disproportionately killing Black Americans . While HIIT training became an integral part of my fitness routine, it was also my biggest mistake.