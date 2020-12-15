Fans Aren’t Buying Taylor Swift’s “Woodvale” Explanation

why taylor swift is releasing ‘woodvale’; a thread: pic.twitter.com/wqey6dbRv7— ryan (@wiIIowpov) December 11, 2020
So WOODVALE isn’t TS10’s title. It’s something— Bellaswiftie4life (@BellaSwiftfan13) December 15, 2020
She never denied the 3rd album part of that theory.
This lady is so good at steering away from parts of questions not to answer. I think TS10 (CRAZY WE ARE IN DOUBLE DIGITS NEXT ALBUM) will come sooner then later. Like within 2021.
It's not over, see her expressions are sus. When she did the heart thingy, she's denied that there is no 3rd album... But I know she's tired so yess I understand. Love you taytay ❤️❤️— concorde (@zyrky_g) December 15, 2020
There's a lot to unpack in this clip.. but the three syllables comment really left me 👀.— Bess Scully (@bessscully) December 15, 2020
She never said there wasn’t a 3rd. She just said she’s tired. Yeah, because she’s cranking out a 3rd!— Megan the Klutz (@msmeganl) December 15, 2020
She never said there wasn’t a 3rd. She just said she’s tired. Yeah, because she’s cranking out a 3rd!— Megan the Klutz (@msmeganl) December 15, 2020
The great mystery of Woodvale is finally solved! @TaylorSwift13 #TaylorOnKimmel pic.twitter.com/KMSy0vOK16— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 15, 2020