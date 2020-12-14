Katy Perry Brought Back Her Signature Long Black Hair — & Fans Are Screaming

Yesterday, Katy Perry brought back her classic long black hair with blunt Bettie Page bangs — and fans could not get enough of the style. Just one week ago, the singer and American Idol host dazzled her fans in a gold dress and long blonde hair, and today she decided to flip the switch with a throwback look reminiscent of her early tour days.
Celebrity hairstylist Rick Henry was the creative mastermind behind both looks, and posted the newest pictures on his page captioning them, "Mother is here! 🖤🖤🖤 @katyperry Giving 👏🏻 It 👏🏻 To 👏🏻 You!!"
Henry has been the one behind several of Perry's American Idol looks, including the sleek blonde ponytail she had while filming in Hawaii earlier this year and her short side-parted bob to wrap up auditions last November. Since giving birth to her first child, Daisy Dove, in August with fiancé Orlando Bloom, Perry has been promoting her new album, Smile, with variations on her now-signature blonde bob.
Perry's black hair made fans nostalgic for the first time they heard Perry's voice on the radio in the early 2000s with hits like "I Kissed A Girl." While Perry has switched up her hair lengths and colors numerous times since then, lately we've become most familiar with her short, blonde cut — which made today's throwback feel so special, even if it's temporary. "I feel like I'm in 2010 again," wrote one. "I've loved Katy always, " wrote another. "No matter if she's blonde, bald, or whatever, but I think black hair is what gives her the empowerment, the strength, and the authenticity of KATY PERRY." We couldn't have said it better.