Perry's black hair made fans nostalgic for the first time they heard Perry's voice on the radio in the early 2000s with hits like "I Kissed A Girl." While Perry has switched up her hair lengths and colours numerous times since then, lately we've become most familiar with her short, blonde cut — which made today's throwback feel so special, even if it's temporary. "I feel like I'm in 2010 again," wrote one. "I've loved Katy always, " wrote another. "No matter if she's blonde, bald, or whatever, but I think black hair is what gives her the empowerment, the strength, and the authenticity of KATY PERRY." We couldn't have said it better.