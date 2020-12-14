What The Most Notable Dudes From Tayshia’s Bachelorette Are Up To Now

We've finally made it to this Bachelorette season's Men Tell All special, and in the words of Chris Harrison, there's a lot to tell all. Since Tayshia Adams stepped in as the Bachelorette, there hasn't been one clear-cut villain, feud, or controversy: instead, we've waffled between Ed vs. Chasen, Bennett vs. Noah, and at one point, Noah vs. everyone else. Like everything else this year, the annual Bachelorette special episode was impacted by COVID-19 safety measures, so we won't be seeing all of Tayshia's guys on stage. But this week's Men Tell All still promises to give us as much petty and not-so-petty drama as usual, and among the nine dudes present are some of the season's most controversial contestants.
Yosef, who was sent home after degrading initial lead Clare Crawley for a group date that she didn't plan and he didn't attend, seems to double down his behavior in the episode preview. "I'm not gonna apologize," he says after Jason calls him out. Ed also appears to insult Tayshia, but I'm holding out hope that, in this case, he's just the victim of an ambiguous Bachelorette edit.
As we approach hometown dates and Tayshia narrows down a top four, here's a refresher on all the contestants returning to tell all this week, some updates on their lives post-Bachelorette, and even a few Bachelor in Paradise casting hints. (Let's just say that some of the guys seem much more interested than others.)