We’re feeling anxious to get the week started on the right foot on Monday, when the Moon waxes into her 3rd quarter in organized Virgo at 7:36 p.m. EST. We may get bogged down in the small stuff during this transit, but instead should strive to use this energy to plan for the future. This phase helps us to look out for missed details and think critically.
On Wednesday, as the ego-ruling Sun forms a square against imaginative Neptune. It’s a good day to remove ourselves from the world and unnecessary interactions when possible. Instead, we can use this transit to be gentle on ourselves, build ourselves up, and tap into our creative talents. We might enjoy spending time with a book, taking a walk in nature, or simply quieting our minds.
Our feelings intensify on Thursday, as romantic-ruling Venus creates a sextile with powerful Pluto. We may feel inspired to turn up the heat in our romantic relationships (and bedrooms) as these planets complement each other. It’s also a good day for single people to flirt and enjoy the magnetic energy this transit offers.
Not much could hold us back from chasing our dreams on Friday, when the Sun creates a trine with ambitious Mars. We can take advantage of this helpful transit by making headway on passion projects and reaching out to people who can help us reach your goals.