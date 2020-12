Mercury In Sagittarius Spells Intense Holiday Drama

Along with the possibility of blurting out some foolishcomments, we'll also have a hard time keeping our minds calm during this transit. Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com , notes that Mercury in Sagittarius tends to be idealistic, dynamic, and doesn't like to be bored. "Our minds can get restless easily and we may experience a need for something bigger than normal to occupy the mind," she says. Because of this, we're also prone to losing track of the smaller things, like catching up with a friend, grabbing a holiday gift for a loved one, or remembering to do your laundry (we've all been there). Now's the time to be diligent with your planner or to-do list to avoid spacing out on responsibilities. With the New Year approaching fast, this could be the transit that pushes you to get yourself together.