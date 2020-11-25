All The Best Black Friday Pet Deals For Your Furry Friend

Even if we happen upon a really good sale, the more altruistic and/or parsimonious among us may be infinitely more inclined to spend on others than on themselves. This is a fact that I myself didn't notice until recently, when I became a dog mom to my new rescue, Miso.
While last year, my Black Friday shopping cart included leggings for my twin sister, dainty jewelry for my mom, and other feel-good purchases, this year, I'm planning on going all-in on prezzies for my precious pup. (As the iconic Mean Girls scene-turned-meme goes, "the limit does not exist.") While we can more or less always expect a steep sale from the big dogs (heh) Chewy, Petco, et.al, there's also a new guard of cool, DTC pet brands like Wild One and Spot & Tango looking to deliver sleek branding and top-of-the-line design on par with your favorite (human) brands.
