When it comes to festive dressing at attainable prices, nothing beats Topshop. The British retailer stole our hearts earlier in the millennium when they finally arrived stateside, and we’ve had a fierce habit ever since. For fans of designer and celebrity collabs, the quick-turnaround deliveries, and easy-on-the wallet prices help satisfy all the trend-driven urges that the fashion flock craves.
That’s why we’ve been keeping a close eye on the brand’s website for all signs of Black Friday activity — and today, our radar started going off the charts. As of November 25, Topshop has kicked off a sweet slew of cyber-deals, with almost everything on-site marked down up to 50%. Knowing how quickly inventory moves, we made a beeline for the new arrivals sections and rounded up our favorite on-sale picks from the discounted duds. Click through to see the best of what we collected — but you’d better act fast, because we watched styles and size runs dwindle before our very eyes.
