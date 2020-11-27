There’s A Movie On Netflix Right Now That Is Essentially The Crown Season 5

The strongest connection between the show and the movie is that The Queen is actually written by Peter Morgan, the creator and writer of The Crown. While The Crown seasons 5 and 6 will certainly look different than The Queen — there are many more characters to deal with, for one thing — the movie gives some insight into what you can expect with the aftermath of Diana's passing. You'll also be able to primed and ready to compare Morgan's first foray into this moment in history to his second, with The Crown seasons 5 and 6.