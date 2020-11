Prepare to make an important step in a new direction on Monday at around 4:30 a.m. EST, when our last Lunar Eclipse of the year occurs, in Gemini. We’ve got the opportunity to pay close attention to how we're impacted by external forces that we’ve welcomed into our lives. The Moon forms a quincunx with love-ruling Venus, helping us to explore our emotions and relationships. This intensive transit lets us consider how we express and receive love. We may feel torn in making decisions as the Sun’s quincunx with dynamic Uranus raises anxiety surrounding change. Meditating on how our actions impact others and seeking guidance from trusted friends can help settle our minds.