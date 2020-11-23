What To Score From Lululemon’s Black Friday Event

Here's something that doesn't happen every day — or, ever: Lululemon is kicking off Cyber Week early with a curated edit of Black Friday Teaser specials. As for what to expect? Markdowns across all categories (including women's, men's, and accessories) featuring bestselling styles and forever favorites (like the legendary Align Pant).
In addition to scoring some choice pieces — super-soft joggers and second-skin leggings, to name a select few — Lululemon will also be rolling out brand new full-price drops over the promotional period to keep things super fresh. Ahead, we've lined up the best-of-the-best buys from the popular athletic-apparel expert's biggest event of the year.
