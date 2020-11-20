This Hidden Gem In BTS’ BE Isn’t A Song At All

“I, too, was busily overcome by anger, frustration, and sadness,” RM writes, “And yet. I, as RM, and we, in the name of Bangtan, recalling the many stars turned toward us, we resolutely rise once more. This album is a record of us rising up. We could not be 위축 forever, and we, after all, did not want to be that way.” Instead of wallowing, the group decided instead to create this new album, and take even more involved roles in its creation than they had on their previous work. BE contains moments of anxiety and gloom (“Blue & Grey”) but also of joy (“Dynamite”) — and most importantly, resolve and hope (“Life Goes On,” “Stay”). It’s thus very much a reflection of this time, but it’s also BTS' most detailed fingerprint, because they literally did everything themselves, from designing the physical album to helming the lead single’s music video.