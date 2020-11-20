ALL The Bedding Brands You Can Score Black Friday Deals On

Between narrowing down the best early-bird mattress sales, curating discounts on the home-decor front, AND rounding up top-rated heated blankets, we've got cozy's secret recipe memorized. Now, we're icing our freshly-baked comfort cake with every single big bedding brand you can currently snag a deal on for Black Friday.
With most of us staying put indoors for the foreseeable future, we're turning our homes into winter hibernation dens — and elevating our sleeping spaces with a bunch of new luxury bedding swag scored for a song is a solid place to start. Ahead, find our rolling list of deals on sheet sets, comforters, quilts, duvets, pillows, and more from the cult-favorite likes of Brooklinen and Parachute to the sustainable staples known as Coyuchi and Buffy. Better sleep, right this way!
