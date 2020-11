Hannah Bronfman On Pregnancy After Loss: ‘I Have A Different Level Of Gratitude’

“I’ve always felt confident in my skin, but being able to grow a human is on another level. I’m just amazed by how our bodies know how to do this. We grow the placenta — this organ — and then it exits our body after we have the child. I feel like I’m starring in my own SciFi film. I’ve never been so in awe of what my body can do. Especially getting pregnant after loss. [After miscarriage and fertility struggles ], I was convinced that my body wasn’t going to do what it was supposed to do. And now it is, and that’s so beautiful. I have a different level of gratitude and appreciation.”