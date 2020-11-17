Lizzo, Harry Styles & AOC Are 2020’s Most Fashionable Celebrities

On Tuesday, fashion search engine Lyst released its 2020 Year In Review, which analyzed shopping data from over 100 million shoppers, from their searches to their purchases. Along with delivering product and trend findings — like the fact that we're still obsessed with Connell Waldron’s thirst trap of a chain necklace and cottagecore — the report included 2020’s Power Dressers list. Naturally, Harry Styles, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kate Middleton, Beyoncé, Lizzo, and more topped it.
Styles — who came at No. 1 — in 2020 alone, brought forth the rise of the pearl necklace, sparked an international knitting challenge on TikTok (which caused Lyst searches for the JW Anderson cardigan it was based on to surge 166% in one week), and released two viral music videos which likewise sent viewers shopping. According to the site, in the 24 hours following the release of the “Golden” video, search for blue and turquoise blazers increased by 52%, while yellow bucket hats spiked 92%. His crochet-heavy wardrobe from the “Watermelon Sugar” video left the same impression on fans. And, while it didn’t quite make the cut for this list, the dress he wore for his Vogue cover, the first to feature a solo male star, has been making waves ever since the story was released on Friday.
Beyoncé’s Black Is King film, which featured brands like Marine Serre and Erdem, earned the artist the silver medal, while BTS’ Namjoon took the bronze, with special attention being put on his Gucci suit from this year’s MTV VMAs. (All seven members of BTS wore Gucci for the awards, leading to a 12% spike in three-piece suits and a 28% rise in search for Gucci ties on Lyst.) Taking the fourth spot is Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. Since becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez not only pushed a progressive agenda but also proved that fashion can be political. From her white suit, honoring the suffrage movement, to her red one, which single-handedly caused a 74% spike in search for “red suits” on Lyst, AOC proved she’s a force to be reckoned with, both in the style department and the political one. In August, she opened up her Telfar Shopping Bag on Instagram stories to reveal what her most-needed items were for a day at work. In the week following the video series, Lyst reported a 163% spike in search for the New York-based fashion brand, not that it needed any more press following countless sell-outs.
Another fan of the “Bushwick Birkin” is Lizzo, who ranked seventh on Lyst’s Power Dressers roundup. The “Truth Hurts” singer — who's carried a very small Jacquemus bag, followed by an even smaller Valentino bag, for past red carpet appearances— made the list, not for her covetable handbag collection, but rather, a sexy lingerie set. Following her appearance at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 runway show in October, Lyst reported a 96% spike in search for blue lingerie. A similar surge in popularity occurred after she performed at the Grammys in a neon bodysuit.
Rounding out the list is Travis Scott in fifth, Paul Mescal of Hulu’s hit series Normal People (which came second only to Emily In Paris on Lyst’s countdown of the most prominent screen style moments of the year) in sixth, Charli D’Amelio of TikTok fame in eighth, Kate Middleton in ninth, and fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni in 10th. Lyst's 2020 Year In Review is available now.