Santa Came Early This Year With This Spotify Black Friday Deal

Hulu and Netflix are raising their prices. HBO Max still isn’t on Roku (although it was just added to Amazon Fire TV). Quibi is done. It’s been quite a year for streamers and their customers. But Spotify is here with some good news: Their Black Friday deals came early this year, and, once again, they’re perfect for first-time users.
The annual holiday offer, debuting November 17 and lasting until December 31, comes from Spotify Premium in the form of three free months to individual Premium users. There’s also good news if you were a Spotify user who cancelled your subscription earlier this year (before October 17, 200 to be exact). If you rejoin the app, you are eligible for a reentry $9.99 price tag for your first three months (which would normally cost TK). Unfortunately for those who are already Spotify loyalists, the best thing you can do with this information is give the gift of Spotify Premium or Spotify Free to your friends or family members who don’t use it already.
Then there’s Spotify’s Group Session, which the app launched as a way to keep families, friends, and acquaintances connected over the holiday season — think Netflix’s Party Mode, but for your ears. It allows up to five users to listen to the same holiday playlist or true crime podcast at the same time. Premium users are able to use this beta feature, which could be a good way to connect and bond over one of the app’s myriad podcasts and songs. Or, you can start with Refinery29’s curated playlists.
