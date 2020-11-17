Santa Came Early This Year With This Spotify Black Friday Deal

The annual holiday offer, debuting November 17 and lasting until December 31, comes from Spotify Premium in the form of three free months to individual Premium users. There’s also good news if you were a Spotify user who cancelled your subscription earlier this year (before October 17, 200 to be exact). If you rejoin the app, you are eligible for a reentry $9.99 price tag for your first three months (which would normally cost $15). Unfortunately for those who are already Spotify loyalists, the best thing you can do with this information is give the gift of Spotify Premium or Spotify Free to your friends or family members who don’t use it already.

