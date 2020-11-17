Who’s Who In ABC’s Splashy New Mystery Series Big Sky

Based on C.J. Box's series of Big Sky books, the show kicks off with the kidnapping of two young women, Danielle Sullivan (Natalie Alyn Lind) and her sister Grace (Jade Pettyjohn), on a desolate highway in Montana. This leads private detectives Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) to investigate the case with a little help from Cody's estranged wife, (who is also an ex-cop), Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick). That set-up just screams juicy drama. It's not long before the trio discover that the Sullivan sisters' case is part of a much larger conspiracy that includes the disappearances of numerous other women from the surrounding area.