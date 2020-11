Who’s Who In ABC’s Splashy New Mystery Series Big Sky

The jury's still out on whether or not Big Little Lies will come back for a third season , but for now, series creator David E. Kelley is trading in those picturesque Monterey beaches for the moody mountains of Montana in ABC's Big Sky . Kelley's thriller is one of the only new shows on network TV this fall, and it's easy to see why ABC was eager to add the series to its schedule. Not only does it have an excellent behind-the-scenes pedigree, Big Sky's cast is absolutely stacked