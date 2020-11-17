Who’s Who In ABC’s Splashy New Mystery Series Big Sky

The jury's still out on whether or not Big Little Lies will come back for a third season, but for now, series creator David E. Kelley is trading in those picturesque Monterey beaches for the moody mountains of Montana in ABC's Big Sky. Kelley's thriller is one of the only new shows on network TV this fall, and it's easy to see why ABC was eager to add the series to its schedule. Not only does it have an excellent behind-the-scenes pedigree, Big Sky's cast is absolutely stacked.
Based on C.J. Box's series of Big Sky books, the show kicks off with the kidnapping of two young women, Danielle Sullivan (Natalie Alyn Lind) and her sister Grace (Jade Pettyjohn), on a desolate highway in Montana. This leads private detectives Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) to investigate the case with a little help from Cody's estranged wife, (who is also an ex-cop), Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick). That set-up just screams juicy drama. It's not long before the trio discover that the Sullivan sisters' case is part of a much larger conspiracy that includes the disappearances of numerous other women from the surrounding area.
This twisty thriller isn't just about the mystery though. Since this is a Kelley show, viewers should expect plenty of character-driven drama that will be delivered by a cast full of actors that you've definitely seen before.