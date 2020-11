The Unexpected Winner Of The 2020 Election? Gritty!

Late last night, my friend texted me something that made me laugh harder than I have in what feels like four years. Perhaps it was the manic state I was in after barely having slept for the past three nights as I anxiously waited on 2020 presidential election results , or perhaps it was that the meme she shared was just that glorious. But when I opened her message to find Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, superimposed into that often memed Game Of Thrones scene in which Olenna Tyrell reveals she was the one responsible for killing Joffrey Lannister right as she's about to die, I lost it. The combination of Gritty dressed in Olenna's hooded hat and veil, and the words, "Tell Donald, I want him to know it was me" scrawled across the bottom of the image were just too much. Reader, when I tell you I screamed.