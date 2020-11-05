Laura Dern’s Forgotten Teen Movie Smooth Talk Is A Haunting Story Of Sex & Girlhood

Smooth Talk is haunted by an unsettling feeling. It’s there as 15-year-old Connie stalks the mall with her glossy-haired blonde friends, scoping out boys. It’s there as she fights with her mother (Mary Kay Place), equal parts worried about and frustrated with the daughter she sees as full of “trashy daydreams.” It’s there as she giggles on the side of the highway, fending off catcalls in a halter top. And it’s there as Connie sways to a James Taylor song barefoot in her kitchen, seemingly carefree. But like Connie, we don’t realize exactly what’s wrong until it’s too late. If the first hour of Smooth Talk unfolds as a classic teen movie, the final stretch is something completely different. A meeting with a stranger, known as Arnold Friend (a dangerously seductive Treat Williams), sets off a course of events that’s so visceral and unexpected it would be a shame to spoil it. (Let’s say that while there’s no physical rape, there is an undeniably disturbing and unshakeable violation.)