Oregon Just Legalized Magic Mushrooms. That’s A Win For Mental Health

Meanwhile, D.C. passed ballot Initiative 81 , which decriminalizes the use of ‘shrooms and similar psychedelic substances. That means that police will treat the distribution, cultivation, and possession of these substances as a super-low priority.This isn’t set in stone yet, though. The D.C. Council will review the initiative, and have the option to overturn it or send it to Congress, who could let it stand or block it, according to CNBC . Similar initiatives have been struck down before. In 1998, one aimed at decriminalizing marijuana was overturned by the Congress, Slate reports.