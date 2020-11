As her husband’s reelection campaign heated up in 2020, the First Lady addressed the Republican National Convention wearing an army green ensemble designed by Alexander McQueen that looked too close to fascist aesthetics for comfort. Diet Prada called the look “fascion” and compared it to uniforms worn by a number of fascist leaders, including Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and the former Prime Minister of Romania, Ion Antonescu. But unlike her past offenses, Melania’s most recent outfit choice didn’t leave us questioning whether or not it was purposely offensive or just a result of ignorance. Showing up to the polls on a day as crowded and publicized as Election Day, when everyone across the country was encouraged to wear masks as a sign of respect to their fellow citizens, is, in every way, shape, and form, irresponsible, whether she meant it to be or not.