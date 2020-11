Angry About The Way Your Family Voted? Read This

While Dr. Breland-Noble notes that while many friends abide by "unspoken rules" and just know to steer clear of certain topics, at times it can be helpful to communicate your boundaries . “We also owe that other person an opportunity to tell them what we need from them, so that they can make a choice as to whether or not they want to dive into this,” Dr. Breland-Noble says. If you feel comfortable, you can even come up with a “safe word” either party can use to end a conversation that they feel has crossed the line from “spirited” to “heated.” And if you're going to ask your loved ones to respect your boundaries, make sure to respect theirs, too.