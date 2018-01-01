How To Be More ‘Emotionally Agile’ This Year

There’s a very particular societal version of success and we take on that version without even realising we're doing it; we start aspiring to a particular life. I’ve seen this in therapy a lot, people turn around and they say, ‘My God, I can’t believe I’ve spent 20 years in a career that I hate, but I did it because this is what was handed to me as what success looks like, and I’m deeply unhappy.’ And so what happens is, unless we are attuned to ourselves and our emotions, we can land up in a place where we've followed a path and then realised with horror that the path we are on is actually not the path we want to be on. So how do we start navigating this? First by being open to our emotions. When we start feeling a sense of dissonance or discomfort, we tend to just push it aside, whereas actually there’s so much value in saying 'Okay, what is this telling me?' Often the emotions are telling you that the path you’re treading may not be the path for you. The Hollywood producer, Tom, was living this particular life, but he started having this niggling sense that it wasn’t actually what he wanted, and he didn’t change everything in one day, he just started to listen to his values and make small changes that reshaped the way he was living. And I think that ultimately it’s about trying to understand who it is that we want to be in the world and then trying to connect in those ways. So we can start by putting our hands up for different things, by volunteering for things we’ve never done before, and doing these kinds of things can start shaping us in very profound ways, and we meet new people, and we have new interactions, and ultimately we feel more concordant with the path we’re trying to tread.