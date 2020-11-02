Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich File For Divorce After Splitting Up Earlier This Year

In likely the least surprising news we’ll hear this week by far, Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough have filed for divorce six months after they separated and nearly a year since things first appeared to be rocky between the two.
The actress/dancer and the former NHL player, who’ve been married since 2017, revealed back in April that they were quarantining separately, with Hough in Los Angeles and Laich in his Idaho house. The reasons they gave for spending this time apart were pretty suspicious, so it made sense when they officially announced their separation a month later. At the time, a source told People that it was amicable, however, and there is "honestly no ill will" between the two.
Just last August, Hough came out as "not straight" to the world in an interview with Women's Health, and said that she told her husband four months after their wedding. However, she maintained that it allowed she and Laich to "have a more intimate relationship." People noticed, however, that Hough was not wearing her wedding ring while cohosting NBC’s "New Year’s Eve" with Carson Daly this year, and Laich tried to explain it by saying he was entering a "new stage" in his life, which sounds exactly what college frat boys say when you ask them why they haven't texted you.
Since quarantine and their separation, they've both been doing their own thing. Laich has been hanging with their dog Koda in Idaho, while Hough has been busy promoting her fitness brand Kinrgy and taking walks with actor Ben Barnes, so this filing likely marks the official closing of this chapter between Laich and Hough. Some non-surprises are sorely needed this year.