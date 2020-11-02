How To Eat For Free On Election Day

Diners can access exclusive Perks on Election Day from select restaurant partners. Here are the offers:

7-Eleven: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more

Applebee's: Free delivery on orders of $20 or more

Boston Market: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more

Bar Louie: Free delivery on orders of $25 or more

Bubbakoo's Burritos: $2 off orders of $15 or more

BurgerFi: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more

Burger King: $3 off on orders of $18 or more

California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30 or more

Clean Juice: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more

Del Taco: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: $10 off on orders of $25 or more

Dog Haus: $3 off on orders of $15 or more

Freshii: $5 off on orders of $20 or more

Haagen Dazs: Free delivery on orders of $25 or more

Hooters: $10 off on orders of $40 or more

Jersey Mike's: Free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more

JINYA: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more

Luna Grill: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more

Macaroni Grill: Free delivery on orders of $10 or more

On the Border: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more

PF Chang's: $10 off on orders for new diners

Pret-a-Manger: $5 off on orders of $15 or more

Red Lobster: Free delivery on orders of $25 or more

Rubio's: Free delivery on orders of $20 or more

Sobol: $5 off on orders of $15 or more

Sullivan's: Free delivery on orders of $10 or more

Wokcano: Free delivery on orders of $20 or more

Wow Bao: $5 off on orders of $20 or more