This Week’s Bachelorette Schedule Is A Little Different

That Americans have a long, rough week ahead is an understatement. It’s not even Election Day yet, and already, America is seeing record voter turnout. Very few elections have felt as important as this one, so ABC is not looking to distract anyone from this monumental moment by airing a new episode of The Bachelorette in its usual Tuesday time slot. But for those of us who need a momentary two-hour break from reality, especially during the chaos of the election that is sure to drag on after November 3, The Bachelorette will still air on ABC this week in a special time slot.
The newest episode of The Bachelorette will hit your TV and laptop screens this Thursday, November 5 at 8 p.m. EST, and the episode will last two hours. It’s also only fitting that this week’s episode is an unusual one: promos for the show have finally admitted that the rumors are true and that Clare Crawley will abruptly exit the series partway through the episode, making way for former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tayshia Adams to take over the season.
This will only be Clare’s fourth episode, but she’s already found her frontrunner — last week, she even offhandedly referred to Dale Moss as her fiancé. “You guys got a little cheated. You didn’t really have an honest chance to find love,” Chris Harrison tells the season’s lineup of guys in a new preview. “So your new Bachelorette is on her way here right now. The big question: who is she?” The promo cuts before panning to Tayshia, but ABC confirmed her role as the Bachelorette at the end of last week’s episode.
This season has already undergone many scheduling changes. Usually, The Bachelorette airs in the spring — and, like The Bachelor, always on Mondays. But because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed filming, this season premiered in the fall for the first time. In a livestream, Harrison explained that Dancing With the Stars was already scheduled to air Mondays at 8 p.m., hence the switch. But he made sure to promise that Tuesdays can be just as dramatic.
The drama won’t really start, though, until Thursday.
So this Tuesday, November 3, instead of stocking up on rosé, listen to our new leading lady, who’s been using her platform to encourage her followers to vote.
HAPPY FRIDAY ✨ There is still time to vote early here in CA! Drop off at a Official Ballot Drop box OR Vote in person. I am so proud to have the privilege to Vote. I want change, I want equal human rights, I want to improve the future of this country for my future children, and because I have a right to make an impact and so do you ! VOTE 🇺🇸 ❤️🤍💙
“I want change, I want equal human rights, I want to improve the future of this country for my future children,” Tayshia wrote on Instagram. “I have a right to make an impact, and so do you.”
If you haven't registered, check here to see if your state is one of the 21 states that allow same day registration; if you haven't yet mailed your ballot, make sure to drop it off at an official polling place or vote in person; and if you've already voted in 2020, you way need this guide on how to manage election stress.