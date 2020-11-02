This Week’s Bachelorette Schedule Is A Little Different

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY FRIDAY ✨ There is still time to vote early here in CA! Drop off at a Official Ballot Drop box OR Vote in person. I am so proud to have the privilege to Vote. I want change, I want equal human rights, I want to improve the future of this country for my future children, and because I have a right to make an impact and so do you ! VOTE 🇺🇸 ❤️🤍💙