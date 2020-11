This Week’s Bachelorette Schedule Is A Little Different

That Americans have a long, rough week ahead is an understatement. It’s not even Election Day yet , and already, America is seeing record voter turnout . Very few elections have felt as important as this one, so ABC is not looking to distract anyone from this monumental moment by airing a new episode of The Bachelorette in its usual Tuesday time slot. But for those of us who need a momentary two-hour break from reality, especially during the chaos of the election that is sure to drag on after November 3 , The Bachelorette will still air on ABC this week in a special time slot.