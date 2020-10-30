What We’re Buying From Sephora’s Major Holiday Sale

ICYMI, Sephora just made holiday shopping a little kinder on your wallet. The beauty retailer's Holiday Savings Event is officially a go, and it's pretty much a create-your-own sale because nearly every product is fair game.
Depending on your Beauty Insider tier status — Insider, VIB, or Rouge — you can get 10, 15, and 20 percent off, respectively, with promo code HOLIDAYFUN. What's more, you're welcome to use the code as often as you please for the entire duration of the sale, which wraps on November 9. (Heads up: Gift cards, the Ordinary products, and Nudestix's hand sanitizer are not eligible for any discounts, and clients are limited to the purchase of one Dyson item per transaction — use it wisely.)
From luxe gift sets to your mainstay foundation, this sale is your best time to finish holiday shopping early or splurge on a big-ticket item for yourself — after this year, you deserve it!
