Stila’s Cult-Favorite Eyeliner (& Everything Else) Is 30% Off Through Halloween

When an eyelid needs lining, a lip needs glossing, or a cheekbone needs highlighting, we know that we can count on Stila Cosmetics to provide us with ultra-reliable and long-lasting beauty buys. The brand’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner could be considered the Chanel No. 5 of eyeliners. Even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands by its Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks. Suffice to say, the brand is a bestselling cult-favorite — and it's currently blessing us with something else: 30% off sitewide using promo code STILA30 all the way through Halloween.
Yep, Stila's star-studded makeup gems are decked out with drugstore price tags for the next four days and counting. Once you’ve flipped through these ahead slides that we've pre-filled with bestselling liquid eyeshadows and award-winning mascaras, all that’s left to do is click “Add To Bag”.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.