Every Voice You’ll Hear In Netflix’s Over The Moon

For Broadway superfans missing out while theatres are still shut down worldwide, this movie is also an unexpected gathering of theatre talent that should definitely give you a show tunes fix this fall. Not only are there multiple stage stars lending their voices to the characters and songs, but one of Over The Moon’s three composers is Helen Park, who co-wrote the music and lyrics for the cult musical KPOP that, fingers crossed, is headed to the Great White Way very very soon. For the more casual Broadway fan, she's definitely one to watch.