The End Of HBO’s The Third Day, Explained

There is no one way to grieve. People process their pain in different ways. What works for Helen, does not work for the others in her family. Ellie (Nico Parker) finds it unsettling how Helen will not even say Nathan's name, as if she would prefer to forget him all together. Helen believes that this is her being strong for her girls, despite the pain it is causing them. She must not show her own pain or the guilt she has over that final conversation she had with Nathan. She told him she wished he hadn't been born. She didn't mean it, but she never got to tell him that. Now she has to live with that forever. It's why she must keep Nathan's memory locked away so she doesn't get bogged down by the sadness she feels every time she thinks of him. She's seen what this has done to Sam, who can't escape Osea even if he tried.