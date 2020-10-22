11 Gifts You Can Feel Extra-Good About Giving This Year

It's safe to say that this holiday season feels... a little weird. After a tumultuous year, celebrating the tail-end of 2020 amidst a global pandemic can feel off — and even downright wrong — when millions have lost their jobs, hundreds of thousands have lost their lives, and we continue to fight racial injustice and inequality in our country.
But it's important to remember that the holidays are a time of giving, a time of coming together, and a time of giving back. That's why we put together this list of gifts you can give to others that also support crucial organizations such as Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, Black Women's Blueprint, and so many more. You'll feel better about giving them, and your friends will feel grateful that you're thinking of them (and others!).
