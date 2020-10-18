We're encouraged to thicken our skin and set better boundaries for ourselves on Sunday, when charming Venus opposes dreamy Neptune in retrograde. It's a day to focus on becoming more aware of the energy we put out into the world. Prioritize nurturing your softer side during this transit.
A jolt of motivation strikes on Monday, as warrior Mars in retrograde forms a square against opportunistic Jupiter. This transit can create confusion, and doesn't support knee jerk reactions. Measure twice before acting. Beauty-loving Venus also forms a trine with Jupiter on Monday, making it a good day to treat yourself to something special. Catch up with friends, and enjoy this bubbly transit. But Mercury in retrograde opposes Uranus in retrograde on Monday as well, making it easy to get our wires crossed as we try to explain our thoughts to others. So try to avoid jumping to conclusions.
Take a moment to be mindful of your emotions on Wednesday, when sensitive Venus makes a trine with power-minded Pluto. This transit tends to intensify our feelings and sharpen our focus on our romantic relationships. We're ready to enter a passionate and powerful new season on Thursday, as the Sun makes his way into strategic Scorpio. It's time to channel your inner detective and uncover hidden truths during this transit. Meditate on how your desires drive you and if it's time for you to change course.
We may be feeling driven to take the lead on Friday, when the Moon waxes into her first quarter in independent Aquarius at 9:22 a.m. EST. Before you bite off more than you can chew, make a list of what you need to accomplish to help move your goals forward. This transit can make us impatient, so take time to think before acting.
Cuffing season begins with a sweet bang on Saturday, when charismatic Venus creates a trine with rule-making Saturn in retrograde, drawing us to the idea of relationship stability. If you're single, you may find yourself opening up your dating pool or giving that special someone a second glance. In a relationship? This favorable transit can help you to connect with your partner and make cozy plans for the upcoming winter season.